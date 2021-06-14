What Happened to Christian Eriksen

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen’s collapse at the UEFA European Championship. Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated also joins to talk about baseball pitchers slathering the ball with goo. Finally, Stefan and Josh interview Jon Wertheim about Glory Days, his new book on sports in 1984.

Eriksen (2:14): The agony of waiting to see if the soccer star was OK.

Sticky stuff (22:28): What will baseball’s powers that be do about the game’s latest scandal?

1984 (43:58): How Michael Jordan, Lakers vs. Celtics, Martina Navratilova, and more changed the sports landscape forever.

Afterball (60:25): Stefan, Josh, and Jon Wertheim on the French Open.





Podcast production by Margaret Kelley.





