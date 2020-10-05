The Very Weird, Semi-Wonderful Baseball Playoffs

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Jimmy Butler’s masterful performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. They also discuss the NFL’s first big coronavirus outbreak and the opening week of the baseball playoffs. Finally, they’re joined by Chantel Jennings of the Athletic for a conversation about the WNBA Finals.

NBA (02:47): What makes Jimmy Butler tick? Will he lead the Heat back against the Lakers?

NFL (13:03): How has the league responded to its first big COVID challenge?

MLB (25:19): Assessing the weird, unprecedented pandemic postseason.

WNBA (37:01): Why are the Seattle Storm so dominant?

Afterball (54:11): Josh on the strange endurance of Norm Van Brocklin’s single-game NFL passing yardage record.