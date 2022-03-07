Coach K’s Last Home Game

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Yahoo’s Hannah Keyser to discuss the Major League Baseball lockout. They also talk about WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia and assess the spectacle of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

Baseball (3:28): When will the lockout end? What’s at stake?

Griner (23:16): Why was she in Russia in the first place, and what comes next for her and women’s basketball?

Coach K (46:35): Was this the perfect regular-season ending to his illustrious career?

Afterball (1:07:57): Stefan on Sports Illustrated’s profile of Lia Thomas and the anti-trans, anti-Thomas backlash.