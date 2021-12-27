The NBA’s COVID Christmas

Josh Levin and Joel Anderson are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to talk about Christmas Day in the NBA. Washington Post health reporter Dan Diamond also joins to discuss the past, present, and future of COVID in sports. Finally, Josh, Joel, and Stefan Fatsis interview Mitchell S. Jackson about his award-winning story on Ahmaud Arbery and running while Black.

NBA (3:37): How did the Warriors and Suns leap to the top of the West? And how are teams dealing with all the positive tests?

COVID (25:51): What should leagues be doing, and what will they do in 2022?

Arbery (45:59): A discussion about the Pulitzer-winning story “Twelve Minutes and a Life.”

Afterball (1:06:04): Josh on the Washington Post’s coverage of Daniel Snyder.