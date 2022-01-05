Why Isn’t Becky Hammon an NBA Head Coach?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the College Football Playoff and bowl game opt-outs. ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel also joins for a conversation about Becky Hammon, who chose to leave the NBA to become the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Finally, they talk about the life and legacy of John Madden.

College football (3:33): What are the sport’s real issues and what problems are imaginary?

Hammon (25:15): Why didn’t she get a shot to run an NBA team? Is going to the WNBA the right move?

Madden (48:11): How should the coach and announcer be remembered?

Afterball (1:10:38): Joel on Marcus Williamson and what college football takes from Black athletes.