Scandal in the National Women’s Soccer League

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Tom Brady’s win over the Patriots. Meg Rowley of FanGraphs also joins to discuss the end of baseball’s regular season and the start of the playoffs. Finally, the Athletic’s Steph Yang helps assess the present and future of the National Women’s Soccer League.





Brady vs. the Pats (03:09): Did the game live up to the hype? Was there too much hype?

Baseball (28:23): Should we be sad about the lack of chaos or happy about the possibility of chaos to come?





NWSL (49:42): What are the allegations, and what happens next?





Afterball (1:07:30): Stefan on the oldest players in NFL history.