What Sports Can Teach Us About Elections

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the differences between election TV and sports TV, and whether election forecasters should be criticized. They also compare how a great sports victory compares to a political one. And they discuss Notre Dame’s win over Clemson and the field-storming that followed.

Election TV (4:12): Can cable news learn something from how sports are covered?

Sports victories vs. political victories (24:23): Do we prefer landslides/blowouts or the thrill of a last-second win?

Notre Dame-Clemson (43:16): A great college football game feels different in 2020.

Afterball (58:36): Stefan on the heroism of Nebraska state senator Ernie Chambers.