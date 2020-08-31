After the NBA Strike

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and special guest Vinson Cunningham of the New Yorker discuss the aftermath of last week’s NBA strike. They also talk about the life and legacy of Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson. Finally, the Athletic’s Lindsay Jones joins to assess the latest reporting on the toxic culture of the Washington football team.

NBA strike (01:40): Why did the players decide to come back? What did they gain?

John Thompson (21:51): How he changed college basketball.

Washington Football Team (41:38): What will it take for the NFL to have a #MeToo reckoning?

Afterball (01:04:30): Joel on Cliff Robinson and the 1990-1991 Portland Trail Blazers.