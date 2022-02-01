The Bengals and Rams to the Super Bowl

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Louisa Thomas of the New Yorker discuss the NFL’s conference championship games and Tom Brady’s (probable) retirement. Then, they talk about Rafael Nadal’s record-setting Australian Open victory. Finally, Grant Wahl joins Josh and Stefan to assess the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s frigid loss to Canada.





NFL (2:32): How did the Chiefs blow it? Is Joe Burrow as charismatic as he thinks he is?

Tennis (26:32): How Nadal staged the best comeback of his career.





U.S. men’s soccer (45:49): Why can’t the U.S. score? Could they miss the World Cup?





Afterball (1:06:49): Josh and Stefan celebrate the winner of Hang Up’s goofy sports idea contest.