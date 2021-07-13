It’s Coming Home to Italy

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Nicky Bandini of the Guardian to discuss Italy’s victory over England in the Euro 2020 final. Next, they talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, and the first three games of the NBA Finals. Finally, they assess the pitching and hitting phenom Shohei Ohtani.





Euro 2020 (4:19): Italy beat England but the final was marred by racist and violent fan behavior.

NBA Finals (25:04): Giannis Antetokounmpo is remarkable at a young age, Chris Paul at an old one.





Shohei Ohtani (46:22): Is the Japanese pitcher and hitter better than Babe Ruth?





Afterball (1:06:41): Josh on the reaction to Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon triumph.