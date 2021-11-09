Aaron Rodgers, Unvaxxed Quarterback

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Aaron Rodgers’ claims about vaccination and how the Packers and the NFL should deal with him. They also talk about ESPN’s investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Finally, the Washington Post’s Candace Buckner joins for a conversation about the fashion choices of NBA coaches.

Rodgers (2:52): What his interview about COVID and vaccines revealed about the Packers quarterback.

Sarver (26:26): How will the NBA handle allegations of racism and misogyny against one of its owners?

NBA coach fashion (48:22): Should we lament the rise of the quarter-zip and the demise of the suit?

Afterball (1:08:37): Josh on Jameis Winston, Drew Brees, and the athletes we support, tolerate, and disdain.