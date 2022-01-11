Georgia Dethrones Bama

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Georgia’s win over Alabama in the college football title game. Then they break down the wild ride that was the Chargers-Raiders NFL regular-season finale. And tennis writer Ben Rothenberg helps unpack the saga of unvaccinated Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.





College football (2:44): How the Bulldogs took down the Tide.

Chargers-Raiders (23:08): The game theory behind the crazy almost-tie.

Djokovic (44:12): Why did an Australian court allow him to stay in the country? What’s next?

Afterball (1:07:03): Stefan on the Sports Word of the Year.