Goodbye to Billy Beane and Daryl Morey

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to discuss the World Series matchup between the Dodgers and the Rays. They also discuss Billy Beane reportedly leaving the Oakland A’s and Daryl Morey departing the Houston Rockets. Finally, they assess an Atlantic piece on rich white parents using niche sports to get their kids into Ivy League schools.

World Series (02:12): What do the Dodgers and Rays have in common, and what are the differences between baseball’s best teams?

Beane and Morey (21:09): What’s the legacy of the sports world’s best-known analytically inclined executives?

Rich parents and niche sports (39:12): On the culture of high-level squash and college admissions.

Afterball (58:20): Joel on Derrick Henry, the rare star high school running back who made it in the NFL.