What Is NBA Top Shot?

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by FanGraphs’ Meg Rowley to talk about Seattle Mariners president Kevin Mather’s resignation and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s new contract. Alex Kirshner also joins to discuss NBA Top Shot. Finally, they interview Nick Greene about his book How to Watch Basketball Like a Genius.

Baseball (2:18): What Mather’s comments reveal about the Mariners and MLB, and what Tatis’ deal says about the Padres and major-league economics.

NBA Top Shot (23:38): A collecting craze + an internet-fueled bubble = investment mania

How to Watch Basketball Like a Genius (43:24): What game designers, economists, and ballet choreographers can teach us about the sport.

Afterballs (61:24): Stefan on Jack Inglis and Josh on a Luka Doncic rookie card.

