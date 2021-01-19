The Mystery of Kyrie Irving

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and special guest Damon Young talk about the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They also discuss the Brooklyn Nets’ trade for James Harden and Kyrie Irving’s absence. Finally, they review the HBO documentary Tiger.

NFL (01:49): Drew Brees, the concussion protocol, and the Chiefs’ gutsy fourth-down call.

Nets (21:51): Is Kyrie Irving just misunderstood?

Tiger (41:15): What the two-part doc reveals about Tiger Woods’ life and career.

Afterball (59:29): Joel on the time Hakeem Olajuwon wanted out of Houston.