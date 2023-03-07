Ja Morant’s Crossroads

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy to discuss her reporting on the troubles surrounding Ja Morant. ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. also joins to talk about whether Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will get forced out of the NFL. Finally, they speak to Slate’s Alex Kirshner about the quarterback dilemmas at the top of the NFL Draft.





Morant (3:17): What comes next for the Memphis Grizzlies star?





Snyder (22:07): The scandals are mounting. Will he finally get the boot?





Quarterback prospects (42:07): Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, and the Bears’ big choice at No. 1.





Afterball (1:01:05): Josh on podcast ads and the National Council on Problem Gambling.