Pickleball Is Everywhere

Josh Levin and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham are joined by Tim Layden to discuss the record breakers of the world track and field championships; by Abe Riesman to talk about Vince McMahon’s scandal-laden retirement from WWE; and by Sarah Larson for a conversation about her New Yorker feature on pickleball.

Track and field (1:30): What’s next for Sydney McLaughlin, Noah Lyles, and the sport as a whole?

Vince McMahon (25:24): Why did he retire now? What’s next for WWE?

Pickleball (47:23): Why is it so popular? Is a billionaire ruining it?

Afterball (1:05:40): Josh on Carl Lewis’ mythical 30-foot long jump.