The Most Interesting Fantasy Sports Dispute Ever

Josh Levin and Joel Anderson are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals matchup. Bradford William Davis then joins to talk about Josh Donaldson’s suspension for calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” and Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson for allegedly cheating in fantasy football.

NBA (2:53): What the rise of the Warriors and the Celtics says about pro basketball team-building.

Donaldson vs. Anderson (22:48): The deeper meaning behind a public war of words.

Pham vs. Pederson (44:43): How a fantasy football dispute spilled over to the baseball diamond.

Afterball (1:05:13): Josh on the “rebuilding year” as a (possibly) dying concept.