The Astros Are the Champs

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports to talk about the Houston Astros’ World Series triumph. They also discuss LSU’s win over Alabama and the current state of SEC football. Finally, they assess Herschel Walker’s Senate candidacy.

World Series (5:02): How Houston won it all.

SEC football (26:12): Is Alabama on the way down? And what’s going on with Texas A&M?

Herschel Walker (48:46): What’s motivating the former football star’s foray into politics?

Afterball (1:08:35): Joel on what he wishes Deion Sanders would say about Jackson State and HBCUs.