Urban Meyer Is Out

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley talk about COVID running rampant through every sports league, again. Next, they discuss the end of Urban Meyer’s very brief career as an NFL coach. Finally, Joshua Neuman joins Stefan and Josh for a conversation about Kenny Washington, who broke the NFL’s color barrier a year before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s.

COVID (3:13): How should leagues and teams respond to the next wave of the pandemic?

Urban Meyer (22:37): Why did the successful college coach flame out of the pros?

Kenny Washington (41:25): Why isn’t the pioneering Black football player an American icon?

Afterball (1:02:30): Stefan on the state of Scorigami.