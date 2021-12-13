The Chess King Wins Again

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Slate’s Alex Kirshner talk about the controversial ending to the Formula 1 season. Next, they examine the opening months of college sports’ name, image, and likeness era. Finally, Stefan and Josh are joined by author and chess champion Jennifer Shahade to assess Magnus Carlsen’s latest world title.

Formula 1 (2:46): Who should’ve won the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen?

NIL (22:55): How college athletes are capitalizing, and how it’s changing the game.

Chess (44:28): How Carlsen won, and what’s next for him and for the game.

Afterball (1:04:10): Josh on basketball on the Marshall Islands.