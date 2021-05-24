The Old Man Mickelson Wins a Major Edition

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by Shutdown Fullcast’s Spencer Hall to discuss the start of the NBA playoffs and the spate of injuries befalling NBA stars. They also discuss Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship triumph and Tim Tebow’s possible NFL return.

NBA (2:46): How LeBron looks, and how injuries have changed pro basketball’s postseason outlook.

Golf (18:30): How the 50-year-old Mickelson did it, and what his victory means for older athletes.

Tebow (34:05): Will he make it as a tight end? Is it possible to have a good Tebow take?

Afterball (51:04): Josh on the found art of Major League Baseball transaction logs.





Podcast production by Margaret Kelley.





Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.