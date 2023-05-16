How to Cover a Dog Show

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss the 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Celtics and other NBA playoff storylines. Meg Rowley of FanGraphs also joins to assess the terrible Oakland A’s and the excellent Tampa Bay Rays. Finally, the New York Times’ Sarah Lyall talks about reporting on the Westminster Dog Show.

NBA (3:26): How Philly blew it and what to look for in the conference finals.

Baseball (30:15): Are the A’s one of the worst teams in history?

Dogs (52:13): How a breed few people have heard of won Best in Show.

Afterball (1:08:41): Stefan on Joe Kapp, NFL labor pioneer.