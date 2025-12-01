The Ballad of Lane Kiffin

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss Lane Kiffin’s latest dramatic exit, leaving Ole Miss for LSU right before a playoff run. Then, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander explains the big money behind the launch of the new in-season college basketball tournament, the Players Era. Finally, the panel looks at two NBA legends: Chris Paul (nearing retirement), and LeBron James (somehow finding another gear).

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the ups and downs of Arch Manning’s first season.

Lane Kiffin (4:51): Won’t be Miss’d

College Basketball (22:25): A new mid-season tournament

LeBron (46:18): The undying career

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)

Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.