Michigan is a Mess

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the shocking circumstances around the firing and arrest of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore and how his misconduct speaks to a systemic issue within Michigan Athletics. Next, the team is joined by The Ringer’s David Shoemaker to pay tribute to the pro wrestling career of John Cena following his final match. And finally, Turkish sociologist and journalist Dağhan Irak helps us unpack the betting scandal rocking Turkish football.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the gang talks about The Kansas City Chiefs’ fall from grace.

Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.

Episode Notes:

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis and Jessamine Molli, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.



