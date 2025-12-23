2025: The Year in Sports

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh look back on 2025, picking their top sports stories from each month—from the Luka trade and torpedo bats to a Trumpy Ryder Cup and OKC’s championship. It's been a year!

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel unpacks Trump’s proposed Patriot Games.

January - April (3:51): CFP - Rory

May - August (26:58): Coco Gauff - Belichick

September - December (50:43): Ryder Cup - Puka Nacua





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Ben Richmond.