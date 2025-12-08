FIFA's Trumpy World Cup Draw

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss last week’s bizarre and pandering World Cup draw with The Athletic’s Adam Crafton. Next, the team talks about the obviously controversial College Football playoff rankings, and finally the latest in an antitrust trial that involves NASCAR and Michael Jordan.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the gang talks about the Oklahoma City Thunder’s potentially historic rise to the top

Read Jordan Bianchi's explainer for The Athletic on the upcoming week in the NASCAR antitrust trial.

Why Notre Dame will probably be back in the College Football Playoff next year.

Adam Crafton in The Athletic on FIFA's long courtship of Donald Trump:

