What Next Goes Inside the NBA Bubble

Hang Up listeners, we thought you'd enjoy this episode of Slate's daily news show What Next.

The NBA has announced an ambitious plan to restart the season more than four months after it was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus. Twenty-two teams have entered the COVID-free “bubble” at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida—a state with some of the highest cases of coronavirus in the country. As long as players and staff remain in the bubble, they will undergo regular coronavirus tests and face strict campus rules. So what’s life like inside the NBA bubble? And what does this experiment say about who gets access to coronavirus testing and results?

Guest: Ben Golliver covers the NBA for the Washington Post.