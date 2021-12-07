The Oklahoma City Thunder Lost by 73

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin break down college football’s playoff match-ups and Brian Kelly’s move to LSU. Insider’s Bradford William Davis joins to discuss the baseball lockout and his piece on the sport using two different balls. Finally, a conversation about sports blowouts.





College football (5:29): Does outsider Cincinnati have a chance against Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia?

Baseball (27:22): Will the sport cancel games? And why did MLB have two different balls in circulation?

Blowouts (47:36): What makes some lopsided victories great and others unwatchable?

Afterball (1:04:30): Stefan with more sports musicals.





