Alabama Is (One of) the Greatest Teams Ever

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Alabama’s win over Ohio State in the college football title game. They also assess how athletes and leagues reacted to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Finally, they discuss the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

College football (01:39): What will we remember about this season, and what should we make of the Alabama dynasty?

Insurrection (21:29): Why did the NBA and NFL powers that be stay silent?

NFL (38:02): The Cleveland Browns won and Nickelodeon made its playoff broadcasting debut.

Afterball (52:38): Stefan on Marine AFC.