Kyrie Irving, Anti-Vaxxer

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about anti-vaxxers in the NBA. The Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy discusses allegations that the NWSL’s Washington Sprit have a misogynistic work culture, and Will Bardenwerper joins for a conversation about his Harper’s piece on the potential death of minor league baseball in small towns.

NBA anti-vaxxers (4:36): How should the league deal with Kyrie Irving?

Washington Spirit (26:33): What to do about alleged bad behavior in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Minor leagues (47:27): The consequences of Major League Baseball’s plan to make the minors more efficient.

Afterball (1;08): Josh on the College of Faith football program