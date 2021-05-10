The How Fast Is DK Metcalf? Edition

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the upcoming NBA play-in tournament. They also discuss the latest brouhaha over violence in the National Hockey League and they assess NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf’s performance against pro sprinters.

NBA (2:49): Why LeBron James hates the play-in games and most everyone else loves them.

NHL (21:21): Does hockey have a cultural problem or a Tom Wilson problem?

DK Metcalf (43:03): He didn’t come close to winning. He still proved something.

Afterball (61:37): Josh on Armando Galarraga’s almost-perfect game, 10 years later.





Podcast production by Margaret Kelley