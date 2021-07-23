One Year: Mary Shane's Rookie Season

Slate's new podcast One Year and will introduce you to people and ideas that changed American history--one year at a time. The show is hosted by your Hang Up and Listen host Josh Levin. And our first season covers 1977: a year when gay rights hung in the balance, Roots dominated the airwaves, and Jesus appeared on a tortilla.

This episode introduces you to Mary Shane, who made history with the Chicago White Sox as the first woman hired as a legitimate major-league baseball announcer. But in 1977, she had to fight to be taken seriously in one of America’s most sexist industries.

One Year is produced by Josh Levin, Evan Chung, and Madeline Ducharme. Mixing by Merritt Jacob.

