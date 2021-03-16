The Marvelousness of Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the lead-up to March Madness. They also talk about the controversy surrounding “The Eyes of Texas,” the song the University of Texas plays before and after football games. Finally, they assess the life and career of Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

March Madness (01:09): Should the NCAA Tournament be played?

“The Eyes of Texas” (21:35): What we know about the song and what the conversation about it leaves out.

Hagler (41:00): What made him and his fights so memorable.

Afterballs (60:25): Stefan on the etymology of packed and stuffed.

Podcast production and edit by Margaret Kelley.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

