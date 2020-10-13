LeBron James Won and the NBA Bubble Worked

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Louisa Thomas discuss the end of the NBA’s bubble season, quarterback Alex Smith’s return from a gruesome 2018 leg injury, and the French Open victories of Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.

NBA finals (02:42): LeBron James won his fourth NBA title, this one with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NFL (20:29): Is Alex Smith’s return to the NFL an inspiring comeback or a moral dilemma?

French Open (37:32): Rafael Nadal won his 20th major and Iga Swiatek won her very first tournament.

Afterballs (52:44): Louisa on the mysterious life of tennis great Alice Marble and Stefan on when athlete deaths start to hit home.