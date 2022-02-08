NFL Hiring Under Fire

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the New York Times’ John Branch to discuss Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu. They also talk about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and ponder the 76ers’ Ben Simmons problem and the Nets’ various conundrums.

Eileen Gu (6:02): What to make of her decision to represent China at the Beijing Games.

Flores (23:40): Can anything change the NFL’s hiring practices?

NBA (43:15): Should we sympathize with Ben Simmons? Can the Nets turn it around?

Afterball (1:04:42): Joel on Jim Brown, Syracuse basketball player.