The NFL’s Final Game Tankapalooza

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Washington’s win over Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football. They also discuss Alabama and Ohio State’s victories in the College Football Playoff and ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel joins for a conversation about the Duke women’s basketball team opting out of the season.

NFL (01:28): Did the Eagles commit fraud in their loss to Washington or was it all just a big laugh?

College Football Playoff (19:27): On Justin Fields, Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Brian Kelly and the other heroes and villains of the CFP.

Duke women’s basketball (37:14): Why did the players opt out? What happens next?

Afterball (55:58): Stefan remembers Penn Quaker Kevin Warren.