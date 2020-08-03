The Pac-12 Football Players Are United

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the NBA’s strong restart and Major League Baseball’s disastrous season. They’re also joined by UCLA’s Otito Ogbonnia and Elisha Guidry for a conversation about the #WeAreUnited movement. Finally, they discuss Joel’s piece about Liberty University’s attempt to become a sports powerhouse—and why Black athletes have started leaving the school.

NBA and MLB (02:42): What the NBA is doing right and what baseball is doing wrong.

#WeAreUnited (22:46): How Pac-12 football players came together, and what reforms they want to see in college sports.

Liberty (45:34): Can Jerry Falwell Jr.’s school overcome its racist past and present to become a college sports juggernaut?

Afterball (01:05:07): Stefan on the Seattle Sockeyes’ romance novel roots.