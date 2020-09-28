The NBA Finals, Finally

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the NBA Finals matchup between the Heat and the Lakers. They also discuss why they’re watching college football and life inside the NHL bubble. Finally, they’re joined by Father Edwin Leahy to discuss the documentary series Benedict Men.

NBA (02:11): How did the Heat rebuild after LeBron left? And do they have a chance against LeBron now?

College football and the NHL (16:22): Why we can’t shake an immoral sport, and what we’ve learned about the pro hockey postseason.

Benedict Men (33:44): Why does a critic of big-time high school basketball preside over one of the nation’s top basketball programs?

Afterball (47:54): Stefan on Brian’s Song, which has not aged well.