Remembering Jim Brown

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis discuss the Heat and Nuggets and their stars Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic. They’re also joined by writers Dave Zirin and Jesse Washington to talk about the life and legacy of Jim Brown. Finally, Defector’s Maitreyi Anantharaman joins to assess Brittney Griner’s return, Becky Hammon’s suspension, and other WNBA storylines.

NBA (3:10): How Miami and Denver are steamrolling to the NBA Finals.

Jim Brown (24:00): He was a football star, a civil rights icon, and a domestic abuser. How should we think about him?

WNBA (54:25): Making sense of the busiest opening week in league history.

Afterball (1:13:56): Stefan on race, wealth, and baseball in Washington, D.C.