Tiger’s Not Done Yet

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Van Valkenburg of No Laying Up to talk about Tiger Woods’ return to tournament golf. Claire Watkins of Just Women’s Sports also joins to discuss the Canadian women’s soccer team’s fight for equal pay. Finally, Michael Baumann of Fangraphs comes on to assess Major League Baseball’s latest rule changes.

Tiger Woods (3:14): His competitors on the PGA Tour think he could win again.

Equal pay (24:46): How the labor battle in Canada is different from the one in the U.S.

New baseball rules (43:43): A pitch clock! Banning the shift! Bases as big as pizza boxes!

Afterball (1:06:19): Josh on ghost runners. Or are they zombie runners? Or something else?