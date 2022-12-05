What’s Next for U.S. Men’s Soccer?

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Grant Wahl to discuss the U.S. loss to the Netherlands at the World Cup. Josh and Joel Anderson are then joined by Slate’s Alex Kirshner to talk about the College Football Playoff pairings and Deion Sanders’ move to Colorado.

World Cup (3:43): The positives and negatives of the USMNT’s run to the round of 16.

College Football Playoff (27:50): Who’s in, who’s out, and what to expect in the semifinals.

Deion Sanders (49:25): Was he wrong to leave Jackson State?

Afterball (1:08:47): Stefan on soccer vs. football.