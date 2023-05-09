Bronny to USC

Josh Levin and Slate’s Jack Hamilton and Ben Mathis-Lilley discuss Nikola Jokic’s tiff with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Kevin Durant’s quest for a third title. They also talk about Alabama’s head baseball coach getting fired in a sports gambling scandal. Finally, they assess Bronny James’ decision to go to USC.

NBA (3:11): The subplots and plot twists of the Suns-Nuggets Western Conference semis.

Gambling (24:58): The NCAA and the pro sports leagues are walking a thin line with legalized betting.

Bronny (47:50): What his decision to play college basketball says about the sport and his future prospects.

Afterball (1:05:00): Josh and Jack on gun violence, sports, and the three Virginia football players who were killed in November.