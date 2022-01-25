The Greatest Football Weekend Ever

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Lindsay Jones to discuss the NFL playoffs. Then, Ben Proudfoot joins for a conversation about Lusia Harris, the subject of his documentary short “The Queen of Basketball.” Finally, they speak with Oliver Roeder about his book Seven Games.





NFL (2:21): How did the Chiefs-Bills magic happen? Are Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers done?

Lusia Harris (30:12): The life and legacy of a basketball pioneer.





Seven Games (50:24): How machines have changed our favorite games.





Afterball (1:09:30): Josh and Stefan on Hang Up listeners’ goofy ideas to fix sports.