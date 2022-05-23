The Best College Football Feud Ever

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the NBA playoffs and Patrick Beverley’s chaotic media appearances; by Alex Kirshner to talk about the war of words between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher; and by the Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy to assess U.S. Soccer’s landmark equal pay deal.

NBA (2:07): Will the conference finals get any better? And is Patrick Beverley telling the truth or spinning his own narrative?

Saban-Fisher (27:30): Where did this fight come from, and what’s it really about?

U.S. Soccer (48:53): The anatomy of a historic collective bargaining agreement.

Afterball (1:07:32): Stefan on the death of Roger Angell at age 101.