Baylor, Haley, and a Buzzer Beater

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the men’s and women’s NCAA finals and Jalen Suggs’ Final Four buzzer beater. They also discuss Major League Baseball’s decision to move this year’s All-Star Game in response to Georgia’s new voting law, and Arizona State professor Victoria Jackson joins to assess the athlete compensation case NCAA v. Alston.

NCAA (2:57): How Baylor and Stanford won it all, and assessing Jalen Suggs’ remarkable shot.

MLB and voting rights (26:54): What went into baseball’s boycott decision.

Alston v. NCAA (48:18): What we learned in Supreme Court oral arguments, and what comes next for the NCAA and college athletes.

Afterball (68:19): Josh on the transfer portal.