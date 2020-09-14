What the NFL Is Saying, and What the NFL Is Doing

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the NFL’s opening weekend. They also discuss Naomi Osaka’s victory and her outspokenness at the U.S. Open. Finally, they survey happenings in college football, the NBA, and the Premier League.

NFL (02:56): The protests, Tom Brady’s interceptions, and everything else that happened on and off the field.

U.S. Open (20:56): How Naomi Osaka found her voice.

Sports mania (40:32): What we watched and thought about on one of the biggest sports weekends ever.

Afterball (01:00:21): Josh on the worst punts in football history.