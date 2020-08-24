Luka Doncic Is A Superstar

Joel Anderson and Stefan Fatsis discuss Luka Doncic’s spectacular performance for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs. They are joined by David Ubben of the Athletic to talk about the return of high-school football across the country. And Josh interviews Ethan Strauss of the Athletic about declining television ratings in the NBA.

Luka Doncic (01:51): The 21-year-old Slovenian is already one of the best players in the NBA.

High-school football (18:35): While colleges debate what to do, high schools are plowing ahead with football.

NBA ratings (32:35): Are declining TV ratings a sign of big trouble for the NBA?

Afterballs (51:41) Joel Anderson on rape allegations against football player Derrius Giuce. Stefan Fatsis on former NBA benchwarmer and youth-sports advocate Bob Bigelow, who died last week.