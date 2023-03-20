How Fairleigh Dickinson Did It

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, are joined by Slate’s Alex Kirshner to talk about Fairleigh Dickinson’s huge upset over Purdue and Princeton’s run to the Sweet 16. Then, ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez comes on to discuss the historic matchup between the USA and Cuba at the World Baseball Classic. Finally, author David Epstein assesses the legacy of high jumper Dick Fosbury, who invented the immortal Fosbury Flop.

Fairleigh Dickinson (2:18): Did the Knights pull off the biggest upset in college basketball history?

World Baseball Classic (23:59): What it meant for the Cuban national baseball team to take the field in Miami.

Fosbury (42:41): Where does it rank on the list of all-time sports innovations?

Afterball (1:01:32): Josh on Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.