Argentina Campeón Del Mundo

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Argentinian journalist Marcela Mora y Araujo to talk about Lionel Messi’s coronation on soccer’s biggest stage and then continue their conversation about the greatest World Cup final ever. They also discuss a bizarre weekend in the NFL and assess the life and career of college football coach Mike Leach.

World Cup final (3:36): What it means to Argentina and how it felt to watch it.

NFL (28:55): The Vikings came back from how far? The Patriots did what?

Leach (44:08): Why there will never be another coach like him.

Afterball (1:05:12): Joel on Brittney Griner, high school phenom.